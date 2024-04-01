About Last Night: Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Partied With His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan

Image was shared by Saba Azad. (courtesy: sabaazad)

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, had a blast partying in Goa over the weekend. It so happened that Sussanne Khan threw a party to celebrate her son Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday. At the party, Hrehaan's dad Hrihtik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad was also invited. On Sunday, Sussanne Khan shared an inside picture from the birthday bash in which she was seen posing adorably with the Rocket Boys star. In the photo, Sussanne looked elegant in a black crop top and matching skirt, while Saba wore a floral skirt. Sussanne expressed her gratitude to Saba, writing, "@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the love and sunshine." In response, Saba wrote, "Thanks my sooz for the best time ever."

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan made their relationship official in May 2022. Since then, the couple has also not shied away from social media PDA. Case in point – Saba's birthday note for Hrithik Roshan. She wrote, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light." Replying to the post, Hrithik Roshan said, “Thank you Sa… Last 2 whirls were the best,” presumably referring to their relationship.

Last year, Saba Azad also spoke candidly about dating a massive superstar like Hrithik Roshan. She told India Today, “It's taken me quite some time to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder what did I do to anyone. What did I do to you? I am living my life, you live yours? Why are you waiting for my blood...But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

Saba Azad has appeared in projects such as Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Feels Like Ishq, Who's Your Gynac? and Rocket Boys 2, among others.