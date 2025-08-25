Video Of Aneet Padda Singing <i>Saiyaara</i> Title Track Sends Internet Into A Meltdown. Watch

Actress Aneet Padda treated fans with her rendition of the Saiyaara title track, accompanied by her father, Navdeep Padda.

Aneet shared an adorable video of the duo jamming together on the song. She was seen sitting on the floor, playing the guitar and singing, while her father, seated behind her on a sofa, joined in after a while.

"The singing may be rusty, but the love isn't," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to appreciate her performance. One comment read, "Tumhaari awaaz mein ek alag hi honesty hai. Chahe tum khud use rusty bolo, lekin dil se gaya hua har sur seedha dil ko touch karta hai. Tum waaqai ek bohot acchi singer ho. Aur tumhaara original song 'MASOOM' abhi bhi yaad hai mujhe... Aur tumhaare papa ke saath tumhari jodi dekh kar aur sun kar aur bhi zyada dil khush ho gaya."

Another fan wrote, "@aneetpadda_ your performance in Saiyaara is going to get a lot of love, and I felt that your work is highly commendable."

A third comment said, "So we had the wrong guy as Krish Kapoor this whole time."

Earlier this month, Aneet expressed her gratitude to her audience for showering Saiyaara with love.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The daze is wearing off, and all I want to say is that I love you. I don't know you, but I know that I love you. All this love you've been so generous to give me, it's sitting heavy in my chest, and I don't know what to do except give it back."

She continued, "I'm scared of what's next, scared I won't be enough, but whatever I have-even the smallest piece of me-I'll put it out there. If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you'd forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone-then maybe that's what I'm here for. And I'll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I've got. Because I love you."