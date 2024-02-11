Jab Sonam Kapoor Met Designer Tommy Hilfiger Show At New York Fashion Week

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Sonam Kapoor's recent Instagram post has made headlines for all the right reasons. The actress jetted off to the USA to attend the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week. Offering a glimpse into her fashionable escapade, Sonam shared a series of pictures from the event. The first frame features Sonam striking a pose alongside renowned fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. Following that are some captivating solo shots of the star at the event. Additionally, Sonam treated her followers to pictures of her fun moments with British actor Damson Idris, and Thai stars Phuwin Tangsakyuen, and Pond Naravit.

Needless to say, Sonam Kapoor's navy blue pantsuit and striped shirt combo exuded serious fashion goals. In her caption, the actress expressed, “What an amazing experience Tommy Hilfiger 36 hours in my fave [New York] in an iconic location and a fabulous show.. the most fun I've had in a while! Thank you so much for having me.. can't wait to come back !”

As soon as Sonam Kapoor shared this post, fans from all over the world flooded the comments section with red hearts.

Sonam Kapoor has consistently been open about her personal and professional challenges on her social media platforms. The actress, who welcomed her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022, provided an update on her postpartum weight loss journey last month. Sharing her progress with her Instagram followers, Sonam posted a video in her Instagram Stories. In the mirror selfie video, Sonam is seen sporting a sports bra and tights, showcasing her toned midriff. Celebrating her accomplishment, she wrote in the caption, “What a wow...20 kgs down...6 more to go.” Click here to read in detail.

Before that, Sonam Kapoor shared a note about her postpartum physical transformation journey. While looking resplendent in a lehenga-choli set, the star wrote, “It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind.