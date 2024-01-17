Sonam Kapoor's Postpartum Weight Loss Update: '20 Kgs Down, 6 More To Go'

Still from a video on Instagram. (courtesy: sonam Kapoor)

Actress Sonam Kapoor embraced motherhood in 2022 by welcoming a baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Since the birth of her child, the star has been openly sharing her journey of motherhood and the challenges that come with it. Recently, the diva posted a video on her Instagram Stories, shedding light on her postpartum weight loss transformation. In the mirror selfie video, Sonam can be seen dressed in a sports bra and tights, with her toned midriff taking centre stage. Celebrating her achievement, she wrote in the caption, “What a wow...20 kgs down...6 more to go.” For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple became parents on August 20, 2022.

Take a look:

It is not the first time that Sonam Kapoor has posted about her postpartum physical transformation journey. Last week, she posted a series of pictures of herself looking absolutely wonderful in a lehenga set. In the caption, Sonam expressed, “It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

Sonam Kapoor started 2024 by penning a heartfelt note reflecting on the events of the past year. In her note, Sonam expressed, “The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that come with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration.” Sonam also spoke about some personal challeges involving husband Anand Ahuja's health. “Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you, God and Dr Sarin).”

“Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times! Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work, while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, fulfilling and enriching year. I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing. Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that's happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters,” Sonam Kapoor added.

Read the full note here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind.