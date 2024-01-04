Sonam Kapoor On Taking '16 Months' To Feel Like Herself: 'Being A Woman Is A Wondrous Thing'

Image was posted by Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: SonamKapoor)

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor turned mother in August 2022 when she welcomed her first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress has now shared that it has taken her 16 months post-pregnancy to feel like herself, again. Sharing a bunch of stunning images of herself in a white ensemble by Re-Ceremonial, Sonam Kapoor said, “It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be...Still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

In response, Anil Kapoor – Sonam Kapoor's dad – dropped a bunch of clap emojis. Sonam's BFF and entrepreneur Samyukta Nair said, “Beautiful girl [heart emoji].”

Sonam Kapoor also shared a lovely video of herself posing and grooving for the camera. She added the iconic song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re in the background. In the comments, Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis, as did Karishma Boolani.

On the occasion of New Year, Sonam Kapoor shared a moving note looking back at the year that was. Sharing a montage video of happy moments, Sonam said, “The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that come with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration.” Sonam also spoke about a spell of ill health that her husband Anand Ahuja battled. She added, “Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you, God and Dr Sarin).”

She further said, “Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times! Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work, while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, fulfilling and enriching year. I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing. Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that's happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters.”

Sonam Kapoor concluded the note by saying, “On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I'm filled with gratitude and humility for the life I've been given. Happy New Year everyone. Love you all.”

In response, Anand Ahuja said, “You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort and energy. It's always a journey to find your balance between prioritising yourself and your family and I know you'll continue to discover that balance in 2024.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind.