Just Sonam Kapoor Looking Pretty As She Always Does

Attention, folks. Drop everything and rush straight to Sonam Kapoor's Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a series of pictures of herself and the album screams gorgeous from a mile and a half away. Sonam, who walked the runway for the first time since the birth of her son Vayu, turned showstopper for fashion designer Abhinav Mishra. For the event, which was held in New Delhi, she wore a heavily embellished ivory Anarkali suit. Sonam complemented the plunging scoop neckline with a choker-style kundan set and jhumkas. Sharing the slew of pictures, Sonam wrote, “A mesmerising evening in Delhi with Abhinav Mishra.” Replying to the post, Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Wow.” Actress Patralekhaa dropped a set of heart-eye emojis. Fashion designer Abu Jani followed suit.

Sonam Kapoor made heads turn at the Jio MAMI Film Festival. The actress picked a black structured dress for the glitzy evening. Sharing some pictures of herself on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “In Tamara Ralph Couture tonight for the opening ceremony of @mumbaifilmfestival.” Replying to the post, singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “So pretty.”

Recently, Sonam Kapoor has shifted to a new house in Mumbai. At the time of announcing the news, Sonam shared a series of pictures from her new abode. The note with the pictures read, “We moved into our new house this week... our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can't wait to make new memories here.”

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. The Shome Makhija film also featured Lucy Aarden, Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Shubham Saraf. Sonam played the role of a policewoman, named Gia Singh, who loses her eyesight as a result of a car crash.

Sonam Kapoor is also part of the cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora. The film will hit the theatres next year.