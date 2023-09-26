Sonam Kapoor's Biggest Shout Out To Ekta Kapoor: 'You're An Incredible Success Story'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Actress Sonam Kapoor gave the biggest shout out to producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday, It so happened that the Ragibnin MMS producer on Tuesday shared a throwback video from 1994. The video, accompanied by a voiceover from her, shows her working on her first show under the Balaji banner. She wrote: "One rainy afternoon of July in 1994( ccamcode got year wrong) 17 year old me started my very first show with my mom under d name of our most beloved LORD #BALAJI … my frns @neelamkotharisoni did d muhurat n @shabskofficial attended for solidarity! I usually never look back but once in a while it's imp to look back n say#ihavecomealongway"

Ekta Kapoor continued in her post, "..in this #thankyouforcoming campaign pat ur own back for once say Thanku to yourself n send a love letter to urself for showing up every time !!! N tag three friends who u feel@have come a long way n need to appreciate themselves ! I nominate."

The post caught the attention of actress Sonam Kapoor, who reshared it on her Instagram feed alongside a moving note. She wrote, "You're such an inspiration my fellow Gemini...always misunderstood but always moving forward with strength and determination...love you! you're an incredible success story and something to aspire too."

See what Ekta Kapoor posted:

Now see Sonam Kapoor's post for Ekta:

Meawhile, upcoming film Thank You For Coming, co-produced by Ekta R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd, received an overwhelming response at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Thank You For Coming will hit theatres worldwide on October 6.