MAMI Film Festival 2023: Sonam Kapoor Grabs Eyeballs With Her Black Outfit

Sonam Kapoor at the event

Sonam Kapoor, the true-blue fashionista of Bollywood, amped up the glamour quotient of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 with her black structured outfit. Sonam completed her look with ruby lips, pearl accessories. Sonam's black outfit had an elaborate pearl decoration at the bottom which added an edge to her look. Sonam Kapoor kept her hair tied in a bun. The actor greeted the paparazzi with her bright smile on the red carpet. Sonam Kapoor is the brand ambassador for the options market 'Word To Screen' at the festival, reported ANI. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sonam Kapoor recently shifted to a new house in Mumbai. She shared a bunch of images from her new abode. "We moved into our new house this week," wrote Sonam Kapoor. She added, "Our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can't wait to make new memories here." In the comments section of Sonam's post, Esha Gupta wrote, "Stunning you.. Congratulation." Karisma Kapoor commented, "Congratulations darling." Sonam's dad and veteran actor Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Sonam's brother-in-law Karan Boolani also dropped heart emojis. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also have a house in Delhi and in London's Notting Hill. Take a look at the post here:

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu. Here are some photos from Vayu's first birthday celebrations at Sonam and Anand's Delhi home. Take a look:

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind earlier this year.