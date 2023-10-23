Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics From New Mumbai Home. 'Can't Wait To Make New Memories,' She Writes

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor just moved to a new house in Mumbai. The actress announced on Instagram that she shifted to a new Mumbai house earlier this week. "We moved into our new house this week," wrote Sonam Kapoor. She added, "Our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can't wait to make new memories here." In the comments section of Sonam's post, Esha Gupta wrote, "Stunning you.. Congratulation." Karisma Kapoor commented, "Congratulations darling." Sonam's dad and veteran actor Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Sonam's brother-in-law Karan Boolani also dropped heart emojis. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also have a house in Delhi and in London's Notting Hill.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu. Here are some photos from Vayu's first birthday celebrations at Sonam and Anand's Delhi home. Take a look:

Here's a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Notting Hill home.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind earlier this year. It released on OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few.