The Sonam Kapoor-Rana Daggubati Controversy: An Apology And Cryptic Posts

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Is Sonam Kapoor's latest cryptic post on Instagram Stories a reply to Rana Daggubati? Things have been awkward between the two actors ever since Rana Daggubati's “big Hindi cinema heroine” remark went viral on social media. During an event for the film King Of Kotha, headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati said that “a big Hindi cinema heroine” wasted Dulquer's time on the sets by engaging in a phone call with her London-based partner. It wasn't difficult for fans to figure out that the star was talking about Sonam Kapoor, who is married to London-based businessman Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Dulquer Salmaan were seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor.

Now, Sonam Kapoor has shared a note on social media. She dropped a screenshot of a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States. It read, “Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss events, and great minds discuss ideas.” Alongside, Sonam wrote, “Just a little something I would like some people to know…Especially when discussing things about people that are made up.”

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor has shared a note on “maturity” on Instagram Stories. The note read, “It doesn't always come with age. In fact it's deeper than age. It's about the way you see and understand things. The way you consider others. The way you communicate. The way you react. The things you value. The things you entertain. The way you represent yourself and others as an ADULT. Everyone grows old, but not everyone is growing up.”

Screenshot of Sunita Kapoor's Instagram story.

In his original comment, during the pre-release event of King of Kotha, Rana Daggubati praised Dulquer Salmaan for his patience and understanding on the sets of his films. As reported by Pinkvilla, Rana Daggubati said, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He's doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots' quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

Later, Rana Daggubati issued “heartfelt apologies” to both Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan on X – formerly known as Twitter – stating that he deeply regrets that his words have been “misinterpreted.” The actor wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.”

“I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding,” he added.

I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.

I take… — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha will release on August 24.