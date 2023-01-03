Sonam Kapoor's 'Whole World' In A Pic - Husband Anand Ahuja, Son Vayu

Anand Ahuja with son Vayu. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor has had a great 2022. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja have been on cloud nine since the arrival of their son Vayu. Now, as the world steps into the New Year, Sonam has now dedicated a special post to Anand and Vayu. She shared a post of Anand walking with Vayu in his arms, with their backs facing the camera. “My two Leos. My whole (world emoji). Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god, universe... I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023.”





On Monday, Anand Ahuja dedicated one of his first posts of 2023 to his wife. The entrepreneur shared photos from Sonam Kapoor's early pregnancy days. In the caption of the throwback image, Anand Ahuja said, “Starting the year with a #throwback to exactly 1 year ago, Jan 1 2022 - just a handful of weeks after we found out Sonam Kapoor was pregnant with Vayu.” He also added the hashtags – #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal #HappyNewYear. Anand Ahuja also added a geotag pointing to London.

See the post here:





In a post before this, Anand Ahuja also shared an image of him pushing his son's pram, with Vayu's face hidden from the camera using an emoji. He wrote: “Obv saved my fave #shoefie for last … Leo son of a Leo - #Simba. #VayusParents #everydayphenomenal.” Karan Boolani, who is married to Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, replied with heart emojis.





Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also shared a lovely image of their family while announcing the name of their firstborn. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in a joint post wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. They welcomed Vayu in August 2022.