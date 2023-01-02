ICYMI: Anand Ahuja's 2023 Gift To Fans - Throwback Pics From Sonam Kapoor's Early Pregnancy Days

Anand Ahuja shared this picture. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor turned parents last year. The couple has been sharing updates about their son, Vayu, on social media much to the delight of their fans. Now, Anand Ahuja has begun the new year with some throwback images. The entrepreneur has shared photos from Sonam Kapoor's early pregnancy days. In the caption, Anand Ahuja shared details and wrote, “Starting the year with a #throwback to exactly 1 year ago, Jan 1 2022 - just a handful of weeks after we found out Sonam Kapoor was pregnant with Vayu.” He also added the hashtags – #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal #HappyNewYear. Anand Ahuja also added a geotag pointing to London, where the couple currently resides.

See the post here:

In a previous post, Anand Ahuja shared an image of him pushing his son's pram, with Vayu's face safely hidden from the camera. He wrote: “Obv saved my fave #shoefie for last … Leo son of a Leo - #Simba. #VayusParents #everydayphenomenal.” Karan Boolani, who is married to Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, replied with heart emojis.

Recently, on the occasion of his father-in-law Anil Kapoor's birthday, Anand Ahuja shared a video of the grandfather with Vayu and said, “Anil Kapoor…Happy Birthday! I've always said the secret to your energy has been your curiosity, positivity and ethics. It's so exciting to see your relationship with our young King develop and I hope that he, along with all of us, continues to learn these traits that you personify everyday. “

The couple had also announced their son's name a few months ago with a special post. Along with a lovely image of the family of three, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Read the complete note here:

After dating for a couple of years, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.