Indian Air Force Agniveer Intake 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the registration deadline for the Agniveer Vayu Recruitment to August 4, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for the post can do so through the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV.

On the homepage, click on "Candidate Login".

Then, switch to "Register".

You can register with either Digilocker or with your email id and phone number.

A new page will open.

Enter your name, email id and phone number and the OTPs sent to both.

Click on "Register" and you will be successfully registered for the post.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment: Eligibility Recruitments

The minimum requirements include two educational categories: Science and Non-science.

For Science category, Candidates who have passed Class 12 with main subjects as Physics, Mathematics, and English from a recognized board and must have secured minimum of 50 per cent marks in total can apply for the post.

Students who did not had Science as their main subject must have cleared Class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate and English.

Candidates aged between 17.5 and 21 years can apply for the post of Agniveer Vayu.

The selection process for the post includes a written examination, physical fitness test, document verification and medical examination.

The candidate will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 while filling the application form.