IAF Agniveer Vayu Registration 2025 Closing Today At This Time, Direct Link Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Registration 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the registration for Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025 today, August 4, 2025, at 11 PM. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

How to Apply for IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV

Step 2. Click on "Candidate Login" on the homepage

Step 3. Select "Register"

Step 4. You can register using DigiLocker or with your email ID and phone number

Step 5. After registration, fill up the details asked

Step 6. Pay the application fee of Rs 500

Step 7. Click on submit

Who Can Apply

To apply, candidates must meet specific education requirements based on their stream. For science students, a pass in Class 12 with Physics, Mathematics, and English is mandatory, with a minimum of 50% marks in total and 50% in English. Non-science students, on the other hand, can apply with a pass in Class 12 in any stream, provided they have secured at least 50% marks in total and 50% in English.



Age Limit

In terms of age limit, candidates must be between 17.5 and 21 years old to be eligible.

Selection Process

The selection process is multi-faceted, comprising a written test, physical fitness test, document verification, and medical exam.

Salary And Benefits

Monthly salary starts at Rs 30,000, with yearly increases

Additional allowances for risk, dress, and travel

Additionally, they will receive allowances for risk, dress, and travel, as well as 30 days of annual leave and medical leave as per advice. The recruitment also comes with a life insurance benefit of Rs 48 lakh non-contributory insurance during the service period.