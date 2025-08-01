Ishita Dutta Hospitalised With Two-Year-Old Son Vayu: "When I Was Supposed To Be With My Newborn..."

Ishita Dutta, who welcomed her second child, a daughter, in June was hospitalised along with her two-year-old son Vayu. While Ishita didn't disclose the details of her ailment, she wrote that "it's been a really tough month."

What's Happening

Ishita Dutta shared a picture of two hands (One of hers and one of Vayu's) from the hospital bed.

Alongside the picture, she wrote a caption, "It's been a really tough month... At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead."

Assuring fans about her health, Ishita wrote, "Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are doing much better now."

Addressing her weight loss, she added, "A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss - it wasn't deliberate, just a result of being unwell."

Ishita Dutta Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Ishita Dutta welcomed her daughter Veda with husband Vatsal Seth on June 10. The couple shared an adorable post to announce the baby girl's name. In the clip, the couple is seen swinging their little one in a cloth cradle with family members in attendance.

On the professional front, Ishita Dutta will reprise her role in Drishyam 3, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and others in key roles. Ishita Dutta has also worked in serials like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, Bepannah, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Sirf Tum. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Bigg Boss 13.

Ishita married Vatsal on 28 November, 2017 in Mumbai. In March 2023, the couple announced their pregnancy and had a baby boy on 19 July 2023.

In A Nutshell

Ishita Dutta shared a post from the hospital bed and said she and her two-year-old son Vayu fell seriously ill. Ishita welcomed her second child in June.