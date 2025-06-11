Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutta Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Girl: "Our Family Is Complete"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

They shared a hospital photo featuring their newborn daughter and son Vaayu.

Their first child, son Vaayu, was born in 2023. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Television actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have been blessed for the second time, with a baby girl. Ishita took to her Instagram late last night, as she shared the happy news.

The image shared, is straight from the hospital. Their first child, son Vaayu is also seen in the snap, where he is lovingly gazing at his baby sister.

What's Happening

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta shared the news of welcoming their second child, their daughter, late last night.

They shared a family picture straight from the hospital, where she is seen with her newborn in hand. Vatsal Sheth and their son Vaayu were also seen posing for the special moment.

Ishita captioned the post, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

The comments section was flooded with a lot of love from their industry friends and colleagues. From Suniel Shetty to Rakul Preet Singh, and Helly Shah, they sent in their best wishes.

About Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutta

The lovely couple got married on November 28, 2017 in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, their son Vaayu in 2023.

Earlier in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vatsal had shared his views on Ishita's second pregnancy.

He said, "As parents, we have discussed how to go about it as the second pregnancy will surely be quite different from the first. As a father, I will take care of my son and my wife, who needs special attention. Both of us have decided that once the baby arrives, I will take care of Vayu, and Ishita will be with our new angel."

In A Nutshell

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were brimming with joy, as they shared a selfie from the hospital with their secondborn. Welcoming their baby girl, the family picture looked complete with their son Vaayu also in it.