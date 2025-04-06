Ishita Dutta On Her Second Pregnancy: "Excited And Ready To Welcome My Baby"

Ishita Dutta's latest Instagram entry screams family goals from miles away. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Vatsal Sheth, has uploaded a mini vlog. And let us just admit – it is too cute to handle.

The video captures adorable moments featuring the couple and their little son, Vayu. In the background, Ishita can be heard saying, “It feels like just yesterday I was prepping for my first pregnancy, and now two years later, Vayu is about to start preschool and I am ready to welcome my second baby.”

The clip showcases the family of three enjoying special moments at home, spending cosy time together and having fun on vacations. Ishita shares, “I worked almost till six months of my pregnancy, but now that I am in my third trimester, I have decided to slow down, focus on my health and spend as much time as possible with Vayu – because once the new baby arrives, things are going to get crazy.”

The actress opens up about how this time she feels more prepared, but is aware that handling a toddler and a newborn will be “next level.” She adds, “I'm excited.”

Ishita signs off with a heartfelt message: “I know this is going to be an experience I will cherish forever. Last time, everything felt so new and overwhelming, but now I want to soak in every moment – because I have seen firsthand how fast they grow up. So here is to this beautiful, chaotic and unforgettable journey ahead.”

In the caption, Ishita Dutta wrote, “Vaayu's off to preschool, my bump's back in action, and I'm officially entering the chaotic-cute zone of parenting 2.0! Worked through two trimesters like a boss, but now it's all about slower mornings, extra snuggles, and mentally prepping for the toddler + newborn combo (send help…and snacks).”

She added, “This time, I know what's coming—but that just makes me want to hold onto every messy, magical moment a little tighter. Let the countdown (and the nesting) begin!”

Reacting to the post, actress Bhakti Rathod wrote, “Wow!! GOD BLESS YOU Girl. Lots of LOVE. Mother Is Mothering!”

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth seemed to subtly announce the second pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

The actress posted a series of lovely pictures with Vatsal on Instagram. She wore a gorgeous red outfit, and Vatsal looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

While the couple looked picture-perfect, it was the caption that got fans talking.

“9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again. Ek Valentine post toh banta hai Vatsal Sheth,” wrote Ishita.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married in November 2017. In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Vayu.