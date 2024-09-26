Patralekhaa's First Impression Of Husband Rajkummar Rao: "I Thought He Is Very Creepy"

Actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have been married for almost 3 years now. The couple, who dated for a decade before getting married, first met during a music video shoot. In a recent interview, Patralekhaa looked back on her first meeting with Rajkummar and revealed that she was “very scared” of him after watching his film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. “I had just seen LSD. His first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me, she said, ‘Could you do this video for me, it's a music video, and I am calling this other actor called Rajkummar. He was just in LSD.' I said, ‘Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared'. She was like, ‘Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don't you get your sister along with you?' I was like, ‘Okay, let's see',” Patralekhaa said in a chat with Humans Of Bombay.

She added, “I made my sister sit between me and Raj, and they started chit-chatting. I was feeling weird because he was that creepy guy from that movie. So, I was pinching her and said do not talk to him. And eventually, it was a bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?' I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads'. And the moment I said that I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl'.”

Patralekhaa revealed that during the 3-day shoot of the music video, she got to see Rajkummar's love and passion for work. The actress said that she found it unusual and was unable to resist herself from falling in love with him. She said, “When we started shooting for the video, we were there for three days. He was just a different human being. Someone who loved his art so much, and was so passionate about his work. It was such a rarity, and I just couldn't stop falling in love with him.”

Soon after their first meeting in 2010, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao started dating and eventually got to work together in the 2014 movie CityLights. The couple got married on November 15, 2021.