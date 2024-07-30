<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Song <i>Duur Na Karin</i>: Akshay Kumar And Vaani Kapoor's Tale Of Love And Heartbreak

The makers of Khel Khel Mein have released the music video for Duur Na Karin. The romantic track features Akshay Kumar falling in love with Vaani Kapoor, who plays the role of an author. The video begins with Akshay standing in line to get a book signed by Vaani. Here is the catch– Akshay doesn't know her name and picks a book that is not written by Vaani. In a humorous twist, Vaani writes, “Not my book”, in her message. Later, Akshay sees Vaani dining with another man, which leads to a verbal spat. Vaani breaks down in tears, and Akshay reaches out to her with a tissue. As she leaves the restaurant crying, Akshay pays her bill and leaves a note, “Not my bill”, along with his contact details. When the waiter presents the bill to Vaani, she smiles in joy.

The video then shows their romance blossoming as Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. From endless conversation on phone to enjoying park dates and horse cart rides, Akshay and Vaani's chemistry is too good. Toward the end, we see Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk in a hospital setting, with both of them looking upset. There is also a brief glimpse of Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Akshay Kumar shared a short clip from the song on Instagram. “This song is a reminder to hold your love close,” he wrote in the caption.

Duur Na Karin features vocals by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan and Nabeel Shaukat Ali. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Saji Ali. Kumaar and Khadim Hussain have worked on the lyrics.

The makers have dropped the full video on YouTube with the note, “He's Back To Reclaim Love! All Over Again. Presenting this Year's Love Melody ‘Duur Na Karin' from The Much-Awaited Film ‘Khel Khel Mein'.”

Khel Khel Mein will be released on August 15. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also features Fardeen Khan in a pivotal role.