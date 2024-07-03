Fawad Khan To Make Bollywood Comeback With Vaani Kapoor. Details Inside

Images Instagrammed by Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor. (courtesy: FawadKhan)

If reports are to be believed, Fawad Khan will make a Bollywood comeback soon in a film with Vaani Kapoor. The yet-untitled international project will be entirely shot in the UK, reported news agency IANS. The Hindi romantic-comedy will be directed by Aarti Bagdi. IANS quoted a trade source stating, "Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it." The trade source added, "The romantic comedy narrates the story of how two broken people meet by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, unintentionally falling in love."

Fawad Khan, who acted in Hindi films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, was asked by Ahmad Ali Butt if his presence in the Hindi film industry was seen as a threat in an earlier interview. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor answered with a laugh that he got a lot of love from India, however it is easier to combat industry politics in one's own country. Fawad Khan said, "That's such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it's easier to combat in your industry. I'm not saying it's unheard of, I'm sure it happens everywhere."

Fawad Khan will next be seen in the series Barzakh. He has re-united with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed in the series. Pakistani heartthrobs Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed will headline Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor is known for films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Befikre, Bell Bottom, Shamshera. She will next be seen in films like Khel Khel Mein, Badtameez Gill.