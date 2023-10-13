Mahira Khan Shares New Video From Wedding Festivities. Spot Fawad Khan

Mahira shared the video. (Courtesy: MahiraKhan)

We haven't got over Mahira Khan's wedding pictures and videos. The Pakistani actor, who has been actively sharing glimpses from her wedding ceremony, made sure that the buzz doesn't die anytime soon. On Friday, she shared another mesmerizing video presumably from her sangeet ceremony. Mahira Khan can be seen donning a gorgeous lehenga while her husband Salim Karim wearing a black sherwani. The chief attraction of the video was Abida Parveen. Abida Parveen is a renowned Pakistani singer and composer. The guests and the couple can be seen dancing to the songs of Abida Parveen. Moreover, there's a glimpse of Fawad Khan too. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Anyone who knows me... knows.. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr." Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Mahira shared a video from her Mehendi ceremony. In the video, Mahira's son Azlan can be seen holding the phoolon ka chadar as she comes to the venue. The groom is dressed in white. As soon as Mahira comes to the venue, Salim can be seen kissing her hands. The guests, dressed in their festive best, can be seen performing at the function. The groom and bride can also be seen grooving to the songs. While Mahira can be seen dancing her heart out, whistles and clapping pour in. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Pyaar aur dosti ka Jashan. P.S Can you guess some of the songs?"

Take a look at the video here:

Here are some of the glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony:

Here's the first wedding picture Mahira shared and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." Take a look:

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. She was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple parted ways in 2015. Mahira has a 13-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage.