Pics: Mahira Khan Shares Dreamy Looks From Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Mahira shared the image. (Courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Days after her marriage, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shared a bunch of images from pre-wedding ceremonies. Mahira Khan didn't specify the occasions. However, she shared anecdotes about her family members and friends who made her big day special in their own ways. Mahira shared a few images in which she can be seen in a pastel-coloured suit. In another set of images, she can be seen in an orange-coloured suit. She completed the look with green churiyas. She put customized pearl in her earrings for her nani and dadi.

Mahira Khan wrote in the caption, "My mother had one wish... to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can't do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture and she was ready dot on time.. Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on, that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi."

Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan married businessman Salim Karim on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. A couple of days later, She shared her first wedding picture and a video. In the picture, we can see newlyweds sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creating a picturesque atmosphere. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Bismillah."

Take a look at the post here:

The video captured Mahira's emotional moments during the wedding. Her son Azlan walked her down the aisle at the wedding. Mahira captioned the video with these words, "My Shehzada, Salim."

Take a look at the video here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel. Mahira acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.