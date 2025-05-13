Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan Removed From Hindi Song Posters On Music Apps Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistani actors' images removed from Hindi film posters amid tensions. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were edited from Kapoor & Sons and Raees. Popular music platforms have also altered or removed their visuals.

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, followed by the Operation Sindoor and a ceasefire, Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's pictures were removed or edited from their respective Hindi film posters Kapoor & Sons and Raees. This move comes after Mawra Hocane was edited from the cover pictures of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Popular music platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music have already removed Fawad Khan's face from the posters of Kapoor & Sons, Mahira from Raees.

The Raees album, which earlier featured Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, now features Shah Rukh alone.

Meanwhile, the song Buddhu Sa Mann, featuring Fawad Khan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, is currently inaccessible on YouTube in India, with a message stating "Video unavailable."

Fawad Khan from Kapoor and Sons as well, it's now just Kapoor and Son lmao 😭 https://t.co/WLP8b9Oxh3 pic.twitter.com/0HDMxuhxuS — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 12, 2025

The song was posted by Sony Music India. The poster of the song has also been altered on the music apps, removing Fawad from the cover.

Earlier, Mawra has also been removed from the film's album covers on Spotify and YouTube Music. Harshvardhan Rane, who refused to work with Mawra in the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, told Hindustan Times, "Now they will say that my PR team got this done! No, it's again common sense I assume, weeding is being exercised."

This editing of images seems to be a part of Indian Government's broader plan of cracking down Pakistani artistes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Last week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking streaming platforms in India to remove contents originated in Pakistan.

"In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect," the advisory stated.