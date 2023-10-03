Mahira Khan And Her Humsafar Salim Karim In A Dreamy Wedding Picture

Mahira shared this image. (Courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shared a picture and a video from her wedding with Salim Karim on Tuesday on Instagram. The actor got married for the second time. The wedding frame is breathtakingly beautiful. In the picture, we can see newlyweds sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creating a picturesque atmosphere. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." Many Bollywood celebs commented on Mahira's picture. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations beautiful girl. God bless you both. "Sania Mirza wrote, "Congratulations". Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead."

Take a look at the picture here:

Mahira Khan shared an inside video from the wedding venue after the picture. They got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony. The video begins with Salim's voiceover. He can be heard saying in the video, "Mahira is a very spiritual person and because of her I have become so spiritual." Mahira can be seen waiting with her son Azlan by her side before walking down the aisle in the video. The video captures the Humsafar actor's emotional moments throughout. When Salim Karim lifts the veil of his new bride, Mahira can be seen crying. Mahira captioned this video with these words, "My Shehzada, Salim." Rhea Kapoor commented on the video, "So beautiful." Mallika Dua wrote, "Mahira this is so pure and beautiful."

Take a look at Mahira Khan's video here:

On her big day, the Humsafar star wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban. Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel. Mahira acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.