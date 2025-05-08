AICWA Condemns Mahira And Fawad Khan Over "Anti-India" Remarks, Reiterates Ban On Pakistani Artists

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a strong statement criticising Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan for making "anti-India" comments.

The association has also reiterated its long-standing demand for a complete ban on Pakistani artists in India.

In its press release, AICWA alleged that Mahira Khan referred to India's military response as "seriously cowardly" and accused Fawad Khan of "supporting divisive narratives" instead of condemning terrorism.

The association said their remarks were "disrespectful to the nation" and "an insult to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country."

AICWA stated that it maintains a "strict and complete ban" on Pakistani artists, filmmakers and financiers from working in India. "No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them," the statement read.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In response, India launched retaliatory strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan on May 7, in an operation named Sindoor.

The association also criticised Indian music labels and performers who continue to work with Pakistani artists on global stages, describing such collaborations as "a betrayal of national pride."

AICWA specifically called out the film Abir Gulal for casting Fawad Khan, calling it "a disgrace to the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers," in reference to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel. "What message do such filmmakers want to convey?" the association questioned.

The organisation appealed to Indian filmmakers, producers, and artists across Bollywood and regional industries to "prioritise national interest over artistic collaborations."

AICWA has previously made similar calls for bans on Pakistani artists, including in 2016 and again in 2019, following incidents of cross-border conflict.

