Celina Jaitly Slams Fawad And Mahira Khan: "They Remain Silent About Pak Supported Terrorism"

Celina Jaitly is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of Bollywood stars slamming Pakistani artistes, followed by the Operation Sindoor in which India had launched a retaliatory attack on Pakistan and POK based terror hideouts. As the tensions between the two countries escalated, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) reiterated its demand of the ban on the Pakistani artistes after they condemned India's attack on their country.

Reacting to the Pakistani artistes' responses, Celina Jaitly told News 18, "India must come first. Our national interest must always be our top priority. Pakistani artists are quick to benefit from our thriving entertainment industry but remain silent about the terrorism their government supports. They've the platforms to demand change and condemn violence, yet they choose silence. Until there is real accountability and sincere efforts to dismantle terror networks, we must stand firm and draw clear boundaries."

In the aftermath of India-Pakistan's skirmishes along the LOC, the government of India ordered OTT giants to remove contents from their respective platforms, originated in Pakistan.

"When those with the power to influence millions choose silence, that silence becomes deafening. Patriotism isn't about grandstanding; it's about standing tall for your country when it needs you most. History will always remember who stood up and who turned away. But as the daughter and granddaughter of decorated war veterans and the sister of a Special Forces officer, I can say this with conviction that patriotism runs through my very DNA," Celina Jaitly said reacting to the government's move.

AICWA appealed to Indian filmmakers, producers, and artists across Bollywood and regional industries to" prioritise national interest over artistic collaborations."