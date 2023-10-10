Mahira Khan Dances Like Nobody's Watching At Her Mehendi. Spot Son Azlan

Mahira shared the video. (Courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. The Humsafar actor has actively been sharing pictures and videos from her pre-wedding and wedding festivities. In a new video shared by Mahira on her Instagram feed, we can see the new bride looking absolutely gorgeous in a blue anarkali. Mahira's son Azlan can be seen holding the phoolon ka chadar as she comes to the venue. The groom is dressed in white. As soon as Mahira comes to the venue, Salim can be seen kissing her hands. The guests, dressed in their festive best, can be seen performing at the function. The groom and bride can also be seen grooving to the songs. While Mahira can be seen dancing her heart out, whistles and clapping pour in. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Pyaar aur dosti ka Jashan. P.S Can you guess some of the songs?"

Take a look at the video here:

Mahira shared some beautiful pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She wrote in the caption, "Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm..just because.. he is Asim and I'm his mahiru.. forever InshAllah.Mehndi." Take a look at the pictures here:

On Sunday, Mahira Khan shared an appreciation post for her friends and cousins. Mahira shared some priceless moments from the wedding festivities. But a video in her carousel post caught our attention. The clip features Mahira's friends shouting, "Maahi Ve." A few seconds later, Mahira adds, "That's the way". To this, her friends scream, once again, "Maahi Ve." The song Maahi Ve is from Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. The 2003 film also featured Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. Kal Ho Naa Ho was directed by Nikhil Advani.

She also wrote an extensive note for her friends. Mahira wrote, "What a good. What a Best. So, when I told my friends about the wedding... I also laid out a few 'requests'. This is how they went: Me - Guys please I'm too old for dances, can we not have dances? Friends - No. we have to. M - Ok just one? F - Hell No. M - Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F - talk to the [hand emoji] As time came close and they all were over every day...I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins... had seen it all with me - held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them. To these insanely amazing humans, I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah." Take a look:

Here's the first wedding picture Mahira shared and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." Take a look:

Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple parted ways in 2015. Mahira has a 13-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage.