Just Mahira Khan Looking Radiant In New Pics From Her Mehendi Ceremony

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been making headlines ever since videos of her wedding to entrepreneur Salim Karim went viral on social media last week. Ever since then, the Raees actress has been regular in treating her fans to pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities. On Monday, the actress shared a bunch of images from her mehendi ceremony alongside an anecdote. In the mehendi pictures, the actress can be seen looking radiant in a purple kurta with strings of pearls in her hand. For the caption, she wrote, "Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm..just because.. he is Asim and I'm his mahiru.. forever InshAllah. Mehendi." Director Asim Raza was quick to reply as he wrote, "meri phoolon jaisi mehekti (smelling like flowers, my Mahira Khan."

For the unversed, Asim Raza is an acclaimed Pakistani film and TV director and a dear friend of Mahira Khan.

On Sunday, Mahira Khan shared an appreciation post for her friends and cousins. Mahira shared some priceless moments from the wedding festivities. But, a video in her carousel caught our attention. The clip features Mahira's friends shouting, “Maahi Ve.” A few seconds later, Mahira adds, “That's the way”. To this, her friends scream, once again, “Maahi Ve.” The song Maahi Ve is from Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. The 2003 film also featured Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. Kal Ho Naa Ho was directed by Nikhil Advani.

In the caption, Mahira Khan mentioned that she “laid out a few requests” to her friends and cousins but they turned out to be of no use. Mahira wrote, “What a good. What a Best. So, when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests'. This is how they went: Me - Guys please I'm too old for dances, can we not have dances? Friends - No. we have to. M - Ok just one? F - Hell No. M - Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F - talk to the [hand emoji] As time came close and they all were over every day...I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me - held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them. To these insanely amazing humans, I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah.”

Mahira Khan also wrote a sweet note for her “bestest friend in the whole world.” “PS My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can't believe she made it. It's her birthday today - I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever,” she added.

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony. Videos from the wedding were shared by a magazine named Niche Lifestyle.

Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple parted ways in 2015. Mahira has a 13-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage.