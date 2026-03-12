Arjun Tendulkar's Wife Saaniya Stuns In Pink In Unseen Pics From Chooda Ceremony

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on March 5.

While their wedding looks stole the limelight, unseen photos from Saaniya Chandhok's mehendi and chooda ceremonies have just surfaced online, and fans can't stop talking about them.

Saaniya Chandhok's Mehendi Ceremony Look

For her mehendi ceremony, Saaniya opted for a bright pink traditional outfit. The ensemble featured rich gold zardozi-style embroidery along the neckline, sleeves, and dupatta borders.

She accessorised the look with a choker necklace and a traditional maang tikka. Her makeup remained soft and radiant, highlighting her natural glow, while her hair was styled in loose waves.

Saaniya Chandhok's Chooda Ceremony Look

For the chooda ceremony, Saaniya chose a softer yet elegant look. She was seen wearing a pastel pink Bandhani saree featuring delicate patterns and ornate borders.

She paired the saree with statement jewellery, including a striking emerald necklace and matching earrings that added a rich contrast to the pastel tones of her attire.

Her hair was styled in soft waves and left open, while her makeup remained minimal with rosy cheeks and natural tones.

Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding Look

For the wedding ceremony, Saaniya opted for a classic red saree that emphasised heritage and elegance. The richly embellished fabric featured detailed borders along with sequins and stone work.

She styled the saree in a traditional seedha pallu drape, often associated with formal North Indian and Gujarati bridal styles. Her blouse, designed with half sleeves, featured intricate embroidery with dense silver threadwork that echoed the ornate detailing of the saree.

Her jewellery completed the bridal ensemble beautifully. Saaniya wore a delicate maang tikka with an emerald drop along with a heavy Polki or Kundan choker. She also wore the customary red-and-white chooda stacked alongside green glass bangles.

About The Wedding

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding ceremony took place at the luxurious The St. Regis Mumbai and was themed "SaaJ."

Among the well-known faces present at the celebration were Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with cricket stars MS Dhoni with Sakshi Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech. Actor Farhan Akhtar was also among the guests in attendance.

ALSO READ: Inside Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok's Grand Yet "Intimate" Wedding: Punjabi Carnival To Maharashtrian Rituals