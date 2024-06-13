The Big Box Office Clash: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein vs John Abraham's Vedaa

The films will clash at the box office.(courtesy: taranadarsh)

August 15 is going to witness a big box office clash between two of the biggest stars in Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa are slated to hit the screens on August 15. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on social media that both the films will clash at the box office. Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's films have clashed at the box office on Independence Day multiple times. In 2018, Akshay's Gold and Satyameva Jayate released on the same date. In 2019, their film Mission Mangal and Batla House were both Independence Day releases.

Khel Khel Mein also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. The film has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production. Taran Adarsh announced the release date of the film on social media and he wrote, "Breaking News... Akshay Kumar - Khel Khel Mein will now arrive on 15 August Independence Day... Khel Khel Mein - starring Akshay Kumar - gets a new release date: [Thu] 15 Aug 2024 Independence Day... Directed by Mudassar Aziz."

Vedaa stars John Abraham alongside Tamannaah, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee. The film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced jointly by Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, John Abraham, and Minnakshi Das.