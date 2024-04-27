Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar To Co-Star With Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan And Others

Fardeen Khan shared this image. (courtesy: fardeenkhan)

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Khel Khel Mein now has an official release date. The movie is set to hit the big screens on September 6 this year. How do we know? Well, Fardeen Khan's recent Instagram post provides the confirmation. In a picture shared by the actor, we can see the star-studded cast, including Fardeen himself, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and the director Mudassar Aziz. In his caption, Fardeen revealed the release date, saying, “Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres.”

Last month, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the completion of filming for Khel Khel Mein. In the photo, Akshay Kumar, director Mudassar Aziz, and others were captured posing for the camera. In his caption, Taran Adarsh wrote, “AKSHAY KUMAR: ‘KHEL KHEL MEIN' FILMING COMPLETE… It's a wrap for #KhelKhelMein, starring #AkshayKumar, #TaapseePannu, #VaaniKapoor, #AmmyVirk, #AdityaSeal, #PragyaJaiswal and #FardeenKhan.”

“Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, AshwinVarde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashi Sinha and Ajay Rai.” Taran Adarsh added.

Khel Khel Mein's shooting started in London in October last year. Back then, Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram, in which he was walking in slow motion. The actor can be seen smiling as he comes out of the corridor. “Can't help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins. Need your love and best wishes," read the text attached to the post.

