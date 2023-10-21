Akshay Kumar Begins Filming Khel Khel Mein In London: 'Can't Help But Smile When The Camera Rolls'

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (Courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Akshay Kumar announced the news of starting the shoot of his next project Khel Khel Mein with a reel. The actor, currently in London, began the shoot of the film and asked for good wishes. In the reel, Akshay Kumar can be seen walking in a slow motion by the side of a glass shield. He can be seen smiling as he comes out of the corridor. Akshay Kumar can be seen in spectacles. He wrote in the caption, "Can't help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins. Need your love and best wishes." Take a look:

As per ANI, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film's details is awaited.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj. The film, which hit the theatres on October 6, failed to impress the box office. In a conversation with Times Now Navbharat, Akshay took responsibility for its failure and called the movie "one of his best films". Akahay Kumar said, "It is not a commercial film. It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film- and I have done some 150 films by now-and say that this is one of my best films."

Up next, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Singham Again, among others. These films are expected to hit the theatres next year.