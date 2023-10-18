Akshay Kumar Let Daughter Nitara Steer The Boat And It Didn't End Well

Akshay Kumar shared the reel. (Courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Please don't distrub Akshay Kumar. He has decided to embark on “daddy-daughter adventures” with little Nitara. Akshay has dropped a video from their boating day on Instagram. Well, the clip is all things hilarious. It opens to Akshay, dressed in a tracksuit, struggling to brush aside tree branches. They are on a paddle boat. He says, “Nancy (Nitara) what are you doing?” We can hear the little one giggle. She even asks, “How is it?” Towards the end of the clip, Akshay makes a fist and shows it to his daughter as he continues to paddle. Sharing the video, the actor said, “So I let my daughter steer the paddle boat…and then this happened.” For the hashtags, he wrote, “Daddy-daughter adventures, moments to cherish, kids are life”.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Much like dad Akshay Kumar, Nitara seems to have a knack for adventure. We say this because a few weeks back, the father-daughter duo embarked on another adventure to celebrate Nitara's 11th birthday. In the clip, shared by Akshay, the two are seen gearing up for a water sport. Alongwith the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “I've never understood why daughters grow up so fast. My little baby who used to hold my hand to take baby steps will soon be a young lady, with the whole world to conquer. I am incredibly proud of you and your creative mind, Nitara. Other kids want to visit Disneyland, you want to create one. Spread your wings, sunshine… I and your mother will always try to be the wind beneath them. Happy Birthday my princess.”



Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj. The film, which hit the theatres on October 6, failed to impress the box office. In a conversation with Times Now Navbharat, Akshay took responsibility for its failure and called the movie "one of his best films”.

Up next, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Singham Again, among others. These films are expected to hit the theatres next year.