Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish For Daughter Nitara Is Everything: 'Proud Of You And Your Creative Mind'

Akshay Kumar's wish for his daughter Nitara on her 11th birthday might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. The actor, who is undoubtedly a doting father to his children, wished his daughter Nitara by uploading a short video. In it, we can see the father-daughter duo walking inside a water body. Akshay can be seen in his casual wear while daughter Nitara looks cute as a button in a swimming costume. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "I've never understood why daughters grow up so fast. My little baby who used to hold my hand to take baby steps will soon be a young lady, with the whole world to conquer. I am incredibly proud of you and your creative mind, Nitara. Other kids want to visit Disneyland, you want to create one. Spread your wings, sunshine… I and your mother will always try to be the wind beneath them. Happy Birthday my princess."

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna also wished her daughter in the most adorable way. Sharing a fun video of the little one, mom Twinkle wrote, "My funny little monster turns 11. She is everything I wasn't as a child but tried to become as an adult—fiercely confident:) My pocket is slightly empty with all these September birthdays but my heart could not be more full."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Nitara's 11th birthday, dad Akshay Kumar released the trailer of his upcoming film Mission Taniganj starring Parineeti Chopra. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar captioned it, "Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji, eh trailer twahdi yaad vich twahdi bahaduri nu samarpit hai. In your memory, saluting your courage. Rab rakha (This trailer is in your honour Sardar Jaswant Singh, it is a dedication to your act of bravery and sacrifice. In your memory, saluting your courage.)

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Virendra Saxena, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, and Jameel Khan.