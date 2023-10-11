Akshay Kumar On Mission Raniganj Failure: 'Have Come Here To Own The Film'

Akshay Kumar at the event

Akshay Kumar, whose latest offering Mission Raniganj failed to impress the box office, took the responsibility of its failure and called the film as "one of his best films". Speaking to Times Now Navbharat, Akahay Kumar said, "It is not a commercial film. It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film- and I have done some 150 films by now-and say that this is one of my best films."

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the weekend business of Mission Raniganj was "not in sync with its merits and reports." The film was "below-the-mark" at the box office with a collection of ₹12.60 crore in the first weekend. The movie released in theatres on October 6. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, "Mission Raniganj has a below-the-mark Weekend 1... Biz improved on Day 2, but got impacted by #INDvAUS match on Day 3... Weekend biz is not in sync with its merits / reports, but if it sustains from today [Monday], right till #Dussehra2023, there's a chance of putting up a decent total... Friday 2.80 cr, Saturday 4.80 cr, Sunday 5 cr. Total: ₹ 12.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's post here:

#MissionRaniganj has a below-the-mark Weekend 1… Biz improved on Day 2, but got impacted by #INDvAUS match on Day 3… Weekend biz is not in sync with its merits / reports, but if it sustains from today [Mon], right till #Dussehra2023, there's a chance of putting up a decent… pic.twitter.com/pTfiIFDMCd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2023

Mission Raniganj opened to largely average reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 1.5 stars and wrote, "Mission Raniganj reinforces the lingering belief that Hindi cinema should leave true stories alone, especially if Akshay Kumar is to be placed at the centre of the action. Mission Raniganj suffers the deleterious consequences of the spotlight being focused on the star rather than on the issues surrounding the mining disaster."

Mission Raniganj showcases the story of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the heroic coal mine rescue mission and helped the miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Mission Raniganj also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpur. The film has been directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.