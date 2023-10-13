R Madhavan Praises Mission Raniganj. Akshay Kumar Replies

Image instagrammed by R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar. (Courtesy: RMadhavan, AkshayKumar)

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj received a shout out from R Madhavan. After watching the film, R Madhavan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Kal theatre me jakar yeh picture dekhi. Kya Kamaal ki picture raha hain yaar. Hamare desh me kaise kaise hero hain jiske bare mein hum nehi jante hain. Kya kar rahe ho yaaron? Ye mauka phir nehi milega. Jald hi jaayien aur dekhiye ye film theatre me. Phir baad me na boloki nehi bola (I saw the film in theatre. What a film! There are so many heroes in our country who we don't know about. What are you doing, folks? This opportunity won't come again. Please watch this film as early as poosible. Don't say later that we haven't told you)." Re-sharing the post on X, Akshay Kumar replied and wrote, "Thank you so much Maddy, film ki prasangsha aur itni pyaar ke liye dhanyabad (Thank you for praising the film and showering love)."

However, Mission Raniganj didn't open to stellar numbers at the box office. The film has been underperforming at the box office. Akshay Kumar took the responsibility of the film and he said to Times Now Navbharat, "It is not a commercial film. It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film- and I have done some 150 films by now-and say that this is one of my best films."

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the weekend business of Mission Raniganj was "not in sync with its merits and reports." The film was "below-the-mark" at the box office with a collection of ₹12.60 crore in the first weekend. The movie released in theatres on October 6. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, "Mission Raniganj has a below-the-mark Weekend 1... Biz improved on Day 2, but got impacted by #INDvAUS match on Day 3... Weekend biz is not in sync with its merits / reports, but if it sustains from today [Monday], right till #Dussehra2023, there's a chance of putting up a decent total... Friday 2.80 cr, Saturday 4.80 cr, Sunday 5 cr. Total: ₹ 12.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Mission Raniganj showcases the story of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the heroic coal mine rescue mission and helped the miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Mission Raniganj also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpur. The film has been directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.