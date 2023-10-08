Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Witnessed A 55% Jump

Image Instagrammed by Akshay Kumar. (Courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's much-anticipated film, Mission Raniganj was released on Friday. According to a report published by Box Office India, the movie has collected approximately Rs 7 crore so far. On its opening day, the film minted roughly Rs 2. 75 crore. Impressively, on day 2, Mission Raniganj witnessed a significant surge in its collections. The film saw a 55 per cent increase and collected Rs 4.25 crore. As per the report, “Despite the main character of the film being a Sikh the film is scoring lesser numbers in East Punjab than Fukrey 3 which is in week two. Both Friday and Saturday were lower and east Punjab is not there for a sardar film then it is practically impossible in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Nizam / Andhra. The Sunday is likely to be affected by the cricket match between India and Australia.”

Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, narrates the tale of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the heroic coal mine rescue mission and helped the miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mission Raniganj is "impactful". He gave the movie a solid 4-star rating. The critic lauded the project for its “gripping narrative, nail-biting moments, and a breathtaking finale.” Additionally, he commended the performances of Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

Posting the review on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “An edge-of-the-seat rescue thriller that leaves a solid impact… Gripping narrative, nail-biting moments and a breathtaking finale, this is an inspirational film that deserves a watch… #AkshayKumar brilliant, #RaviKishan excels. #MissionRaniganjReview Needs a strong word of mouth to make an impact at the #BO.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, Mission Raniganj also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Lankesh Bhardwaj, and Rajesh Sharma in important roles.