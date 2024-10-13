Crazy Viral: Rajkummar Rao And <i>Inception</i> Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt Groove To <i>Stree 2</i> Song <i>Aayi Nai</i>. Watch

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is currently in India, and he attended the IFP event held in Mumbai on October 12 to talk about cinema. The event hosted by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor Rajkummar Rao took a fun turn when the Inception actor grooved along with him to the beats of the superhit dance number from Stree 2, Ayi Nai. Rajkummar taught the hook step of the song to Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The video from the event has gone viral and the internet is loving the energy on stage.

At the IFP Season 14 opener on Saturday, the two actors took the stage to have an insightful and interactive conversation about cinema. While talking about Indian cinema and its successful journey, Rajkummar Rao opened up on the massive success of Stree 2. Soon, requests followed for Rao to perform the hook step of the peppy dance number Ayi Nai from the movie. The Stree 2 actor asked Joseph Gordon-Levitt to join him on stage, and he immediately complied.

Over the next few seconds, Rajkummar taught him the steps and Joseph Gordon-Levitt picked up the tutorial in no time. Then they both set the stage on fire as they performed to Ayi Nai. The video is getting a lot of love from internet users and fans who have dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had earlier shared his excitement about coming to India to attend IFP. "It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I've long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD. Being invited to speak at the 14th Season of IFP is truly an honor. The rise of independent cinema, storytelling, and art in India fascinates me. There's something captivating about how its rich history blends with the world of film and music. I'm excited to experience this vibrant creativity firsthand at IFP," he said.

