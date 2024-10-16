<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report On Rajkummar Rao's Film

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's latest offering, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, arrived in theatres on Friday, October 11. After a decent weekend collection, the film witnessed a dip in box office numbers from Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy minted ₹2.15 crore at the ticket window on its first Tuesday. So far, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has amassed ₹23.35 crore. The movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.07% on October 15, the report mentioned. Apart from the lead cast, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Patel, Vijay Raaz, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Ashwini Kalsekar and Mast Ali are also part of the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed project.

Back in September, the makers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video unveiled the song Mere Mehboob from the film, showcasing Triptii Dimri's dance moves to the groovy lyrics. A certain segment of the audience criticised her performance. Addressing the issue, Triptii revealed that it was not possible for her to be “good at everything”. She said, “One can't be good at everything. But what's wrong with trying? You have to give it your best; you're here now. I didn't realise (while shooting). It was my first dance number, I haven't really done one like this before. And I didn't think that it would get the kind of response that it's getting. But it's fine; it happens to everybody. There are things that people like, there are things that people don't like. But that doesn't mean that you stop experimenting,” in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Set in the 1990s, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video tells the tale of a married couple, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), who are troubled over a missing CD containing their intimate moments. Things get worse when a mysterious person gets hold of the CD and asks them to give a ransom.

Triptti Dimri was last seen in Bad Newz, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao won hearts with his performance in Stree 2.