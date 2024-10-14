Rajkummar Rao On Co-Stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor: "<i>Mehnati</i>" And "Kind-Hearted"

Riding on a career high after the massive success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao recently got candid during an interview on the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, where he spoke at length about his career in movies and his cinematic journey. While talking about his movies, he highly praised his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. He called them "mehnati", applauding them for the hard work they put in every film. "Maine Janhvi ke saath kaam kiya hai, bahut mehnati hai, (I have worked with Janhvi, she is very hardworking)," he said about the Devara actress.

Rajkummar Rao shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the horror comedy film Roohi and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, where they both share the name 'Mahi' and also their love for cricket. With Shraddha Kapoor, he worked in Stree 2, which is one of the biggest hits of the year.

Rajkummar Rao worked with Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which portrayed a queer story set in a small town, told in an impactful way. Sharing his experience of working with her, he said, "Really a kind-hearted girl, dil ki bahut achhi hai. (She has a nice heart)."

Rao shared his experience of working with people in the industry with connections. He confessed it's not easy in the film industry as an outsider and said, "Yaar koi hota yaar, aage pichhe log hote toh bahut kuch theek ho jaata. Par apni hi fight hai. (I wish there were people around me, then a lot of things would have fallen in place. But this is my own fight." But when it came to his co-stars, he showered praises on the star kids he has worked with - Janhvi, Shraddha and Sonam. He revealed they never showed off or made him feel uncomfortable while working together.

Rajkummar Rao's latest movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opened to decent reactions and collections at the box office. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

