Viral: Fardeen Khan Spotted With Kids At The Airport

Fardeen Khan with kids at the airport

Fardeen Khan, who has been creating a stir on social media with his physical transformation, was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. Sans wife Natasha Madhwani, Fardeen Khan was seen with his daughter Diani and son Azarius at the airport. The videos from the airport are going viral. The actor can be seen carrying his son on his lap while daughter Diani talking to her father. Fardeen Khan sported a black tee and jeans. He also wore a cap. While exiting the airport, he thanked the paparazzi stationed over there. Take a look at the pictures here:

Last month Fardeen shared a picture of himself where he let his chiselled biceps do the talking. Fardeen, dressed in a vest, can be seen smiling for the camera in the picture. He wrote a gratitude note for "overwhelming support and positivity" on his post. Fardeen wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support and positivity on my recent post! Your kind words and encouragement is fuel for me. I'm truly grateful for each and every one of you. Keep spreading the love and let's continue to uplift each other. Stay awesome!" Take a look at the post here:

Fardeen Khan set social media on fire with his shirtless picture in August. Fardeen Khan simply wrote in the caption, "Sun Sea Sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day." Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza reacted to the picture. Take a look at the picture here:

Fardeen Khan will be making his comeback in the Riteish Deshmukh film Visfot. The film is the hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors. It will be directed by Kookie Gulati. Fardeen Khan is known for movies like No Entry, Fida, Heyy Babyy.