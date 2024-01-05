Fardeen Khan Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Post On His Father Feroze Khan: 'He Would Have Laughed Out Loud'

Zeenat Aman shared this image, Fardeen Khan (L). (courtesy: ZeenatAman)

Fardeen Khan, son of late actor Feroze Khan, shared his thoughts on Zeenat Aman's appreciation post featuring his father. Zeenat Aman shared an extensive note on her Qurbani co-star Feroze Khan on Instagram on Thursday. Sharing the post on his Instagram story, Fardeen Khan wrote, "Zeenat Aman aunty, if it's any consolation family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25 percent. Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud" and dropped a few emojis.

Zeenat Aman started her post with these words, "I read somewhere that Oxford's word for the year 2023 is "rizz" - short for 'charisma'. Well, if I've ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan." She then shared an anecdote when she refused Feroze's offer and he "let out a stream of expletives." Zeenat Aman wrote, "Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!"

However, it was Feroze Khan who offered her the lead role in Qurbani. "Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying - "it's the lead role so don't reject it". And that's how I joined the cast of Qurbani."

Zeenat Aman also shared a BTS story when Feroze Khan "docked" her pay to pay "the crew for that one hour delay!" "I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I'd be amiss to neglect Feroz's influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. "Begum, you're late and you're going to pay for the delay." No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay," wrote Zeenat Aman. Read her entire post here:

Zeenat Aman and Feroze Khan acted in Qurbani, which was directed by Feroze Khan himself. The film also starred Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan. Feroze Khan died in 2009 after suffering from lung cancer. Feroze Khan was popular for films like Aurat, Safar, Mela, Upaasna, to name a few. Zeenat Aman is known for her work in iconic films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajnabee, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Dostana, Laawaris and Dharam Veer. She will be seen next in Bun Tikki.