Zeenat Aman Hints At Autobiography Plans At Jaipur Literature Festival: 'My Life Is Known To All'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman attended the Jaipur Literature Festival this year, where she spoke openly about her life, creativity, and the idea of penning her own story.

"Should I Write A Book?"

Zeenat Aman attended the festival to launch Older and Bolder, a new book by author Aman Nath, and also recited a few poems from the collection, drawing loud applause from the audience.

During an interaction with the panel, she reflected on how her life has unfolded in the public eye, saying, "There's drama in everyone's life, but mine is known to all because my life has been public. If I get the chance to write a book, I'd want to write my autobiography."

At one point, she turned the question back to the audience and asked, "Should I write a book?" As the crowd responded with enthusiastic cheers, she smiled and added, "I'd love to write my autobiography too - with Aman. Aman with Amaan."

Zeenat Aman Reflects On Life And Joy

The actress also spoke about her philosophy of living fully, regardless of fame or attention. "I enjoy every day. I've seen a lot of spotlights in my life. Whether the spotlight is there or not, I enjoy every day. We should live like that. We must live every day with joy. I live every day happily. Even if a single flower blooms in my garden, it brings me joy."

When Aman Nath asked about her interests, Zeenat Aman said that her moods oscillate between a desire to travel and the simple pleasure of slowing down and unwinding.

