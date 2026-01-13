Zeenat Aman In A Gen-Z Styled "Meme-At Aman Series" For Breaking Her 2023 Promise. Apology Accepted

Innovation is her other name. Zeenat Aman, who made her debut on Instagram in 2023, continues to grab eyeballs with her crisp humour and witty one-liners. In her latest post, the diva launched a "Meme-at Aman" series to address her broken 2023 promise. She had promised her Instafam that she wouldn't use the social media platform for advertorial collaborations.

As she couldn't keep her promise, she offered an apology via a meme series. The carousel post features several film stills of the veteran actress paired with Gen-Z punchlines.

One slide says, "Oops. Got carried away with YouTube makeup tutorials." The attached picture shows Zeenat Aman in bold eye makeup.

Another slide says, "How I feel when someone says I look like my mom."

Here's what Zeenat Aman wrote in her detailed post:

"I've done something terrible, and I must confess and apologise before you catch me out. I inadvertently went and turned my Instagram grid into an advertising billboard after publicly promising that I wouldn't do just that," Zeenat Aman wrote.

"If you scroll way down my feed, you'll find that promise in a caption from March 2023. For various reasons, my social media planning has been a little poor these past few months. But fret not; I'm making amends," she continued.

"In apology for not keeping my word, here's a Meme-at Aman series for you. These are entirely inspired by the flurry of WhatsApp forwards I received for the New Year, many of which were in this lurid, kitsch style that is apparently an internet staple," the actress added.

"May 2026 be a productive and meaningful year for each one of you! Now enjoy these jokes and affirmations, and tell me which one is your favourite, or rather which one makes you think 'mood'?" Zeenat Aman signed off.

The Internet's Reaction

Like her every post, this one became an instant hit on social media.

A user wrote, "I'm so glad I live in a time where Queen Zeenat Aman is on Instagram!"

Another user wrote, "Hahaha, this is cool! Glad to see you back and looking forward to all that you are going to share with us."

A third comment read, "Your writing is a mood."

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram in 2023, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to parenting tips, celebrity privacy to sartorial choices, Zeenat Aman offers thoughtful insights in every post. The actor is known for her performances in iconic movies such as Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

In terms of work, Zeenat Aman was last seen in the Netflix original The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.