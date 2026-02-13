Zeenat Aman, 74 Now, Says She Will 'Rot In Bed Watching Baby Reels' If Work Stops

Zeenat Aman is in the limelight, courtesy of her Instagram A-game. Ever since the film veteran made her debut on the social media platform, new work opportunities have come her way. At 74, Zeenat feels blessed that she still earns. At the same time, she ponders what she would do if work stopped. In her latest Instagram post, the diva spoke about it in her inimitable style.

The Post

Zeenat shared two grayscale pictures of herself. In one, she's getting her makeup done. In the other, she poses for the shutterbugs.

She began her note with a sense of gratitude for having an income and a sense of purpose.

"May I just reiterate how grateful I am to be finding gainful employment at this age?

"Sure, I enjoyed my quiet years, but currently I like to have things to look forward to: a city to visit, a script to consider, an ad to shoot, a workout to complete... I love setting myself bite-sized goals that give each week a sense of purpose. To be honest, I also love the peace of mind that comes with earning an income. Don't you?" Zeenat asked.

In the next part of the post, Zeenat said she didn't have a hobby because she started working quite early.

"I sometimes wonder what I would do with my time if work were to dry up. The uninspiring conclusion I come to is that I'd probably rot in bed watching endless reels of babies and baby animals!

"You see, I started working so early that I didn't have the opportunity to cultivate hobbies in my adult life. While other seniors may be more intrepid, I think that ship has sailed for me. Now that I'm in my 70s, I'm not quite motivated enough to pick up the piano or don an apron and learn to bake!"

"That said, I'm quite curious to learn whether you know somebody who picked up a hobby late in life and really committed to it. Share their story in the comments please—I'm sure it will be inspiring for us all," Zeenat signed off.

Zeenat Aman's Birthday Post

In November last year, Zeenat rang in her 74th birthday.

She also shared beautiful images from her intimate celebration on Instagram.

In the pictures, she poses with two birthday cakes placed in front of her. The table is decorated with bouquets.

Zeenat wrote in the caption, "Candles and flowers and cakes, oh my! Celebrated another turn around the sun as I always do—with the boys and Lily (the cats ignored the festivities)."

"I always keep the celebrations small, but last night I had to attend a party hosted by my dear friend Pammi. My goodness! Those larger-than-life Punjabis had me cutting cakes and dancing like I haven't in years! Not to mention they embarrassed me terribly by making an announcement about my birthday on the microphone. This departure from normalcy was most fun, but I'm happy to be back in hermit mode again too," she continued.

In terms of work, Zeenat was last seen in the Netflix original The Royals.