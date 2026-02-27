<i>Kerala Story 2</i> Producer After High Court Relief: 'Targeting Criminals, Not Kerala Or A Community'

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah addressed the media shortly after the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court cleared The Kerala Story 2 for theatrical release, asserting that the film does not portray Kerala or its people in a negative light but instead seeks to expose specific criminal activities.

Calling Kerala “a very beautiful place and a wonderful state,” Shah said the intention behind the film was never to defame it. “If something wrong is happening in God's Own Country, then it should be brought to people's notice and corrected. We have not portrayed Kerala or its people negatively. This film exposes some criminals. Criminals can be from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. That is why the story goes beyond one state,” he said.

Shah emphasised that those who believe the title targets Kerala will change their minds after watching the film. “When you see the film, you will realise that we are not against Kerala. We are against criminals who are defaming such a great state,” he said, adding that he hopes people in Kerala will support the film rather than oppose it.

On the court's decision to lift the stay, Shah admitted he is not legally well versed but said the bench appeared convinced by the makers' arguments. “If our film was false, the court would not have cleared it. The order has just come and I will read it in detail,” he said, reiterating his respect for the judiciary.

Highlighting the certification process, Shah said the film was examined by an expanded censor committee of eight members, including social workers and a Delhi based professor specialising in socio political subjects. “There were detailed discussions before certification. Fifteen cuts were suggested and we accepted them because we felt there was merit in the arguments. But the essence, screenplay and narrative of the film remain unchanged,” he explained.

Shah also referred to events organised by the team where alleged victims shared their stories publicly. According to him, 26 women had come forward during the first film, and more testimonies were presented recently in Delhi. He cited a 2012 statement in the Kerala Assembly by then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy mentioning 7,713 conversions, calling it a publicly available document that raises serious concerns.

Addressing allegations that the film targets a particular community, Shah was categorical. “We have not targeted any religion or community. We are only targeting criminals. If a criminal belongs to a certain community, we have to show the reality as it is. That does not mean we are blaming an entire religion,” he said.

With the film's release delayed until evening, Shah acknowledged that opening day collections would suffer. “Our first day is cut into less than half. Obviously collections will be affected. But if the film is good and people like it, it will recover over time. Any publicity is good publicity if it leads to awareness,” he said.

He added that the film will not release in several overseas territories, including the UAE and Malaysia. Despite the controversies, Shah expressed hope that the film would resonate with audiences and possibly receive recognition, even though, he claimed, their films are often overlooked by commercial awards.