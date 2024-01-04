When Zeenat Aman Turned Down Feroz Khan's Offer, 'He Let Out A Stream Of Expletives.' Read Post

Image was posted by Zeenat Aman. (courtesy: thezeenataman )

We can now safely say that Zeenat Aman is the best thing that happened to the Indian Instagram scene in 2023. The legend has begun 2024 on a lovely note – with a throwback image and a beautiful caption about a fellow Bollywood legend, Feroz Khan. The actress shared her memories of the actor while speaking about Oxford's word of the year for 2023 – “rizz”. Sharing a gorgeous throwback image in which Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan are posing on a motorcycle, looking dapper as always, the actress said, “I read somewhere that Oxford's word for the year 2023 is “rizz” - short for ‘charisma'. Well, if I've ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan.” Speaking about her bond with Feroz Khan, Zeenat Aman added, “Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear! Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying - “it's the lead role so don't reject it”. And that's how I joined the cast of Qurbani,” referring to one of her biggest hits.

“I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I'd be amiss to neglect Feroz's influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his monitor, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. “Begum, you're late and you're going to pay for the delay.” No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!” Summing up her thoughts about Feroz Khan, the actress said, “Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you!”

In response to the post, Maria Goretti said, “[Heart emojis] and what a film that is to date.”

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh said, “Such precious anecdotes about the behind-the-scenes workings of movies we adored.”

Director-writer Tanuja Chandra said, “These stories are fascinating to read. And always fun. Awaiting that biography. You might want to name it Begum.”

Diandra Soares said, “Such a beautiful share, and you both and this film. Uff.”

Actress Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Thank you for sharing loved the movie and of course the music was a rage.”

On the occasion of New Year, Zeenat Aman shared a lovely video of her walking past a mural of herself at the Mumbai airport. In the caption, she wrote: “The past is etched in stone, or in this case, painted on the walls! You can't change it, but you can always shape the future. Gliding by a mural of myself, and some of the greatest icons of Indian Cinema, that I stumbled upon at Mumbai's International airport. 2023 was a raucous and productive year for me, let's see how 2024 unfolds. I'm grateful to each one of you on this journey with me. Cheers to chapters unwritten, a canvas untouched and a year filled with infinite joy.”

Zeenat Aman is known for her work in iconic films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajnabee, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Dostana, Laawaris and Dharam Veer. She will be seen next in Bun Tikki.