When Zeenat Aman 'Stumbled Upon' Her Mural At Mumbai Airport

Hours before entering into the years 2024, veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who made her debut on Instagram earlier this year, shared a clip from Mumbai airport of her stumbling u[pon on mural. In the video, Zeenat Aman can be seen passing by the live-sized mural while on a travelator. She was seemingly leaving for her New Year holiday. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The past is etched in stone, or in this case, painted on the walls! You can't change it, but you can always shape the future.”

She continued in her post, "Gliding by a mural of myself, and some of the greatest icons of Indian Cinema, that I stumbled upon at Mumbai's International airport. 2023 was a raucous and productive year for me, let's see how 2024 unfolds. I'm grateful to each one of you on this journey with me. Cheers to chapters unwritten, a canvas untouched and a year filled with infinite joy."

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who celebrated her 72nd birthday a few months back, treated her fans to a heartfelt post, thanking her family and friends, who ensured that she lives "to a ripe old age and be able to look back at the decades gone by without regrets and with grace." Her gratitude post read, "today - an expression of unadulterated gratitude for my life. For the pinnacles and pitfalls that have gifted me resilience and self belief. For my small, loving family of two-legged and four-legged beings. For a circle of friends that has endured through decades. For a mind that is alive and curious still. For a body that occasionally aches, but yet persists. For the love and kindness each one of you has given me. And for the opportunities that flow my way as a result."

On the work front, fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Zeenat Aman with the release of Bun Tikki.