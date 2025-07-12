"This Moved Me To Tears" Bengaluru's Mural Immortalises Beloved Stray Dog Pikachu

Proving that the relationship between humans and dogs is eternal, residents of Dollar Colony in Bengaluru's JP Nagar paid tribute to a beloved stray dog named Pickachu by creating a mural in his memory. Named after the Pokemon character, Pikachu was immensely loved by the residents, and now his mural, carved in the stone, will be around forever as a tribute.

The memorial was recently spotlighted by Nithin Kumar, a city resident, who made an X post saying, "Walk behind Clarence Public School and you'll spot something special."

"A little tribute to a stray dog named Pikachu. People loved him so much they made art for him. Bengaluru has a big heart," added Mr Kumar.

Indie Dogs Universe and The Great Indian Dog Stories jointly installed the mural as a tribute to Pikachu, who died in a road accident.

"Now BBMP is feeding 5000 strays cooked chicken rice every day."

As the post went viral, social media users reacted emotionally and lauded the individuals for collaborating to develop the mural.

"Very happy to see that our dearest Pikachu is warming the hearts of so many people! We love him and miss him so much that we created this little shrine for him," said one user, while another added: "This is in remembrance of a dear departed street animal loved by everyone!"

A third commented: "This moved me to tears. Tragically, even his life was cut short by an accident as is the case with 90% strays."

The city immortalising one of its dogs comes in the backdrop of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announcing its plans of feeding street dogs. The municipal body will serve chicken, rice and other forms of nutritious meals once a day to approximately 5,000 dogs.

This project is estimated to cost almost 2.88 crore annually and will include the food, transport and cleaning required. Through this programme, the body hopes to ensure that the dogs remain well fed, as underfed animals could be more susceptible to aggressive behaviour towards the general public.