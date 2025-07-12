Leopard Stands On Hind Legs Like Human In Viral Video: "It Looks So Comfortable"

A stunning video of a leopard standing on its hind legs at the Kruger National Park, South Africa, has gone viral on social media platforms. The 36-second clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, showcases the leopard hunting its prey in the forest and quietly moving towards it.

"That leopard is looking at his food by standing on two legs. Leopards are one of the most versatile creatures on earth. From Kruger," Mr Kaswan captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

That leopard is looking at his food by standing on two legs. Leopards are one of the most versatile creatures on earth. From Kruger.

The footage shared on 'Latest Sightings - Kruger' on Facebook revealed that the big cat was hunting an impala at the time the video was captured.

"While this leopard was ambushing some impala, it suddenly sat up on its hind legs to get a better view. Then, making the scene even more unusual, it stood entirely upright on its back legs, exactly like a human, for an even better view! It looked so comfortable doing this that it must do this all the time."

The video triggered a flood of online reactions, with users expressing a range of emotions from awe and admiration for the leopard's determination to hunt its prey. A section of users joked that the leopards may soon evolve to walk like humans, while others marvelled at the grace with which the animal was going about its business.

"Don't be surprised if they stand and walk like humans after 5000 more years," said one user while another added: "Majestic and powerful, the leopard surveys its meal, true king of adaptability in Kruger."

A third commented: "Preserve and create environment for animals to co-exist with humans. Neither should interfere in each other's matters as humanely as possible."

Previously, a stunning drone video of a leopard crossing a river after being rescued in India was also widely circulated on X. The clip showed the leopard hurrying across the water body after being released into the wilderness.